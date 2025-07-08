Patrick Mahomes' Trainer Rips Kansas City Radio Host For Calling QB 'Fat'

Better not poke fun at Patrick Mahomes' body ... unless you want his trainer coming for you!

That's exactly what happened for a local Kansas City radio host ... who criticized the 3-time Super Bowl champs' physique.

The beef was born when host Kevin Kietzman bodyshamed the Chiefs superstar quarterback on his show on Monday, calling him "fat" and an "embarrassment" in response to photos of the NFL MVP celebrating the 4 of July with family and friends.

Well, Mahomes' trainer, Bobby Stroupe, got wind of the comments, and clearly felt some type of way ... angering him so much that he channeled Khabib Nurmagomedov!

"Send me your location," Stroupe said in a now-deleted rant on the X app.

"You obviously need attention. If you want to see what in shape is -- go make it through a practice at Saint Jo or run hurry up offense scrambling back to back to back plays. You don't have a clue what it takes. It's not a look, it's performance."

Stroupe -- Mahomes' trainer since he was a 9-year-old kid -- also challenged Kietzman to find any Hall of Fame QB with a six-pack.

"Tell me what percentage of them played well that way!" Strouple said.

Play video content Kevin Kietzman Has Issues

After the clapback, Kietzman actually responded to Stroupe on Tuesday, using Tom Brady as an example ... and pointing out that while Brady didn't have ripped abs, he was in great physical condition.

"Health, fitness, body is my temple -- nobody went to more extremes than Tom Brady," Kietzman said, adding ... "Nobody is asking Mahomes to have six-pack abs!"

As for Patrick, he hasn't directly addressed the criticism, and why bother? His play speaks for itself.

Mahomes is a 2x NFL MVP and 6x Pro Bowler, in addition to countless other awards and his trio of SB rings.