Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Friends on Yacht in Miami

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are keeping the summer vibes alive -- red, white, and booze style!

The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his wife turned up the heat in Miami this weekend, helping a friend celebrate a birthday aboard a MASSIVE yacht that looked like a floating Fourth of July blowout.

The couple rocked festive red, white, and blue fits -- Brittany stunned in a blue one-piece and sunnies, while Patrick kept it breezy in blue shorts and a white tank. They even matched in baseball caps as they cruised the coast.

On board, it was all party mode — drinks flowing, music blasting, and plenty of laughs to go around.

With the NFL season creeping up, Patty’s making the most of his downtime … and Brittany’s clearly the MVP of Miami party season. 🏆