Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate With Friends on Yacht in Miami
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes we're livin' large!!! Party on Yacht
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are keeping the summer vibes alive -- red, white, and booze style!
The Kansas City Chiefs QB and his wife turned up the heat in Miami this weekend, helping a friend celebrate a birthday aboard a MASSIVE yacht that looked like a floating Fourth of July blowout.
The couple rocked festive red, white, and blue fits -- Brittany stunned in a blue one-piece and sunnies, while Patrick kept it breezy in blue shorts and a white tank. They even matched in baseball caps as they cruised the coast.
On board, it was all party mode — drinks flowing, music blasting, and plenty of laughs to go around.
With the NFL season creeping up, Patty’s making the most of his downtime … and Brittany’s clearly the MVP of Miami party season. 🏆
Who needs fireworks when you've got this much spark on deck? 🧨