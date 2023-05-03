Jackson Mahomes Arrested For Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes -- younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes -- was arrested for aggravated sexual battery on Wednesday ... in relation to an alleged incident at a Kansas restaurant in February.

Mahomes was booked around 7:45 AM .... and his bond was set at $100,000. According to court records, he's been charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was also charged with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Play video content February 2023

The 22-year-old social media star was accused of sexually and physically assaulting the owner of the Aspens Restaurant and Lounge ... when the 40-year-old woman claimed he tried to forcibly kiss her multiple times.

The owner also alleged Jackson seemed intoxicated earlier in the night ... and claims he shoved a male member of her wait staff.

A conviction for aggravated sexual battery in Kansas can carry up to a 55-month sentence.

Shortly after the alleged incident, Jackson's attorney, Brandan Davies, said he did nothing wrong.

"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter."

The incident appeared to have been caught on surveillance video ... and has been under police investigation since March.

Jackson -- who is known for documenting his life on the internet -- spent several weeks out of the public eye following the allegations ... but has since returned to social media and attended the NFL Draft in Kansas City last week.

It's not the first time Jackson has found himself embroiled in controversy -- he also faced backlash for dumping water on Baltimore Ravens fans at a game in 2021 ... and doing a TikTok dance over Washington's field memorial for late NFL star Sean Taylor a few weeks later.