Patrick Mahomes' Brother Apologizes For Dancing On Sean Taylor Memorial

Play video content

Patrick Mahomes' brother says he meant "absolutely no disrespect" by dancing on a Sean Taylor memorial Sunday ... explaining the whole thing was a complete misunderstanding.

Jackson Mahomes -- who's gained fame over the last two years for his TikToks -- recorded himself stepping on a swath of grass at FedExField that had been spray painted to honor Taylor.

The moves -- set to a popular song -- were seen as wildly inappropriate ... given that the Washington Football Team had chained off the area in order to recognize Taylor, who was having his number 21 retired 14 years after his tragic death.

Fans blasted the younger Mahomes on social media ... with others noting that he and Patrick's fiancee, Brittany Matthews, had even been standing on the logo prior to the dancing.

Case Closed.



Jackson Mahomes danced on the Sean Taylor #21 sideline tribute for TikTok.



Bigger question probably needs to be why anyone was allowed to stand on it to begin with.



Not good enough @FedExField pic.twitter.com/qNY8GnL1gf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 17, 2021 @ChadwikoTWW

Jackson issued an apology hours after the Chiefs left the stadium with a win, deleting the TikTok and saying WFT officials had actually "directed" him to be there.

"I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," Jackson said. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family."

Jackson Mahomes pours water on Ravens fan after the chiefs loss! pic.twitter.com/KLpvSor5XH — idk (@pheargers) September 20, 2021 @pheargers

This is not the first time Jackson has created a headline at a Chiefs game this season ... just a few weeks ago, he doused a trash-talking Ravens fan with water.

Play video content Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick said after that incident he was hopeful his brother would "learn from it."