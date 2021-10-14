Sean Taylor's Number To Be Retired By Washington Football Team

The late Sean Taylor and his family will be honored with a special tribute before the Washington Football Team's game this weekend ... with the organization retiring his number and renaming the road leading to FedEx Field after him.

Taylor -- the #5 overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft -- was shot and killed during a home invasion in 2007. He was just 24 years old.

Taylor emerged as one of the greatest players in the game during his 4 years in the NFL ... and was posthumously named 2nd team All-Pro in 2007.

The jersey retirement is the highest form of recognition within the WFT -- only 2 other players (Sammy Baugh and Bobby Mitchell) have received the honor.

No Washington Football Team player has worn #21 since Sean Taylor's death ... and on Sunday, the organization will make the move official.

The players will wear helmet decals and coaches will don #21 lapel pins against the K.C. Chiefs as well.

Taylor's family will be in attendance for the tribute ... and will be on the field for a special pregame ceremony. The family will also be able to visit Taylor's locker, which has been preserved from his last game.

The team will also acknowledge the renaming of the road leading to FedEx Field ... which was announced last year.

Washington Football Team President Jason Wright spoke about the weekend's ceremony ... saying, "I came into the NFL the same year as Sean Taylor and immediately his athletic ability, resilience, grit, and relentless work ethic set him apart."

"I and many others looked to him as a role model."

"The fact that he was tragically taken so early hurt our player community, but also our fans, coaches and staff. We will continue to remember him and hold him up as an example of professionalism and excellence, and we will all strive to mirror his excellence in our own ways."