WFT Fan Beats The Hell Out Of Fellow Fan In Violent Fight In Stands

A Washington Football Team fan unloaded on a fellow fan in the stands during the team's game against the Chargers on Sunday ... dropping haymaker after haymaker on the poor guy.

In footage of the melee, filmed by someone sitting near the violence, you can see a man in a Clinton Portis jersey began scrapping with another guy in a Sean Taylor uni.

Washington Football Team fans were throwing hands!!! pic.twitter.com/3PSLJ6Uwaj — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) September 13, 2021 @B1ackSchefter

Unclear what started the tilt ... but the man in the Portis jersey quickly got the upper hand -- and never let off the gas pedal until other fans finally intervened.

The clip shows the dude threw roughly 13 punches -- with many of them landing flush on the other man's face.

No word if anyone suffered injuries in the fight ... but we're betting at the very least, they're both pretty damn sore today.

As for the action on the field, the WFT ended up losing to L.A., 20-16 ... so, yeah, tough day all around for these guys.

