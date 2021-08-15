Rams vs. Chargers Game Erupts Into Insane Fan Fight

Rams vs. Chargers Insane Fight Breaks Out ... Blood Spilled in the Stands

8/15/2021 7:14 AM PT
The Rams lost their game Saturday, and at least one of the fans lost a considerable amount of blood watching it happen ... after an insane brawl broke out in the stands.

Fans squared off during the Rams/Chargers game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood during a preseason game.

The game was close and tension in the stands was palpable during the second quarter. You see two fans square off ... first just jawboning and then the fists start flying, leaving the face of one of the dudes bloodied.

It's unclear what security was doing, but it took them a LONG TIME to mosey over and break up the fight.

The guy in the white shirt -- the one throwing the punches -- was escorted out and the game continued.

The Rams lost 13-6.

