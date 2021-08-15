Los Angeles Anti-Vaxx Rally Erupts in Brawl, Man Stabbed

Anti-Vaxx Violence Man Stabbed During L.A. Protest

8/15/2021 6:24 AM PT
Anti-vaccination protesters
The political divide over vaccines just got bloody.

Someone was stabbed Saturday during a massive brawl in downtown L.A. ... in the middle of an anti-vaccine protest.

People on both sides squared off and it didn't take long for fists to fly. The person stabbed is hospitalized in serious condition.

The protesters called the demonstration a "Choose Freedom March." They say they are protesting the "medical tyranny" of mandatory vaccinations and vaccine passports ... whatever that means.

As the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc in the U.S., more and more cities and businesses are either contemplating or implementing mandatory vaccination policies. There's a clear move to declare restaurants, concerts, sporting events and other gathering places off-limits to people who choose to turn thumbs down to the vaccine.

As for Saturday's confrontation, there were counter-protesters present, calling their mission "No Safe Space for Fascists" ... they are demonstrating against what they call "violent anti-vaxxers."

The L.A. City Council is considering a law requiring partial vaccination proof before people can enter restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and various businesses.

