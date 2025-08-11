Taylor Swift Will Appear on Travis Kelce's Podcast, See The Teaser

Play video content New Heights

Get a load of this ... Taylor Swift is making her debut appearance on none other than Travis Kelce's podcast -- and the famous couple is even giving us a sneak peak.

You heard it right kids ... Taylor is hopping on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, to record the episode, which will drop Wednesday.

But before then, Taylor has another treat in store for her fans -- which will be revealed at 12:12 am ET, per the countdown clock on her official website.

As for the podcast, the 13-second teaser clip was just posted to the "New Heights" Instagram and X platforms ... it shows the lovebirds sitting next side by side in the studio.

They seem very flirtatious and comfortable with each other ... Travis even calls Taylor "sweetie" at one point. Check out the video ... you won't be disappointed.