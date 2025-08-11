Taylor Swift Will Appear on Travis Kelce's Podcast, See The Teaser
Taylor Swift I'm In My Podcast Era with BF Travis Kelce!!! Is This In Our Wildest Dreams???
Get a load of this ... Taylor Swift is making her debut appearance on none other than Travis Kelce's podcast -- and the famous couple is even giving us a sneak peak.
You heard it right kids ... Taylor is hopping on the "New Heights" podcast with Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, to record the episode, which will drop Wednesday.
But before then, Taylor has another treat in store for her fans -- which will be revealed at 12:12 am ET, per the countdown clock on her official website.
As for the podcast, the 13-second teaser clip was just posted to the "New Heights" Instagram and X platforms ... it shows the lovebirds sitting next side by side in the studio.
They seem very flirtatious and comfortable with each other ... Travis even calls Taylor "sweetie" at one point. Check out the video ... you won't be disappointed.
Taylor and Travis have been dating since 2023 ... and their relationship is super serious at this point. It should be noted that Taylor rarely ever goes on a podcast so this is extra special. The big question is will they take it all to the next level?