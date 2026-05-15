'Love Is Blind' Stars Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Split

Love may be blind ... but it's not always meant to last. On Friday, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin announced they're calling it quits 4 years after tying the knot.

They exchanged "I dos" on Season 4 of "Love is Blind" ... but they've announced in a joint Instagram post that they're splitting, just after what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary.

In her statement, Chelsea said she was heartbroken over ending their marriage, writing ... "This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together."

She said it was "clear that we were growing in different directions," noting that "lasting marriages require more than love alone."

In his statement, Kwame said the split is in their "best interest," explaining that "amongst many other things," ultimately their life goals "don't feel aligned."

Remember, in Season 4, he had also been talking to Micah Lussier in the pods ... who ultimately broke up with him to get engaged to Paul Peden. That's when Kwame popped the question to Chelsea.

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And then post-pods, Kwame and Micah had that infamous pool scene when all the couples met IRL for the first time.

Viewers slammed the exes for the exchange ... calling their behavior flirty and inappropriate to their respective fiances. While Chelsea seemed visibly annoyed by their conversation, she's since given Kwame grace over the interaction.

Neither Chelsea nor Kwame elaborated on the differences that led to their breakup, but they both say they're grateful for the memories.