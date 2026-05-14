Ariel Winter Is Single, Broke Up With Boyfriend Luke Benward Last Year

Ariel Winter's back on the market ... turns out she quietly split from longtime boyfriend Luke Benward months ago!

The "Modern Family" star and Luke reportedly called it quits back in August 2025 after nearly six years together ... with sources telling PEOPLE they realized they were better off as friends.

No messy fallout here, though -- there's apparently still a ton of love between them -- so much so, they're still super close and even co-parent their dogs together.

The pair’s last public appearance came in July 2025 at a screening for "Don't Log Off" -- the thriller they both starred in and produced together.

Ariel and Luke first got together in late 2019 ... and over the years, she regularly called him her "biggest blessing" and her safe space.