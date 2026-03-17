'Today' Cohost Dylan Dreyer Files for Divorce From Brian Fichera

"Today" cohost Dylan Dreyer has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera ... TMZ has learned.

The official filing comes months after the pair first announced their separation in July.

Dreyer spoke about their split in November, shedding light on their relationship ...

She opened up on "Today With Jenna & Friends" ... "There's something freeing, I think, for Brian and I where -- whatever reasons, whatever broke in a marriage -- you could either fix it if you can and ideally you would and you try, and you try to fix things," she said. "Or you accept that it’s broken and you take this new step forward."

She added, "We are no longer husband and wife and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken. That’s why we’re separated. So now let’s move forward as friends ... And I can be a better friend than a wife."

According to People, the former couple wed in 2012 after starting their romance when they were both working at NBC's Boston affiliate station, WHDH-TV. Dreyer was a meteorologist and Fichera was an in-studio technician. They reportedly moved from Boston to New York when Dreyer was hired as a cohost for "Weekend Today."