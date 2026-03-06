'Today' Anchors Reflect on Savannah Guthrie's Visit

Play video content NBC

Savannah Guthrie's 'TODAY' colleagues are reflecting on her brief but emotional visit to the studio Thursday ... a visit that marked her first time back since her mom Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her Arizona home over a month ago.

Check out the clip -- they revealed meteorologist Dylan Dreyer led them in prayer together and said Savannah spoke to the entire crew "from the heart" and was still cracking jokes and being her normal self despite the immense pressure she's feeling.

They also stressed that they're not just co-workers forced to see each other, but a true family. Al Roker noted ... "We needed to see her as much as she needed to see us."

They confirmed that she does intend to return on-air at Studio 1A in the future as well.

We told you all about her visit to the 'TODAY' studio in New York City ... we saw her greeting the show's crew and Hoda Kotb -- who has graciously returned to 'TODAY' during Savannah's absence -- was visibly emotional.

She then flashed a brave smile at fans on her way out.

As you know, Nancy was taken from her Tucson home in the middle of the night on February 1. She was last seen entering her home just before 10 PM on January 31 after having dinner with her daughter Annie and Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni.

Annie, Tommaso and Savannah made an emotional visit to a memorial at Nancy's home Monday, where the hugged and placed yellow flowers down in her honor.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department released Nest doorbell camera footage from Nancy's front door that show a masked, gloved and armed man tampering with the camera the night of her abduction. No suspects have been identified, even after search warrants were executed in the region and DNA testing continues to be performed on potential evidence.