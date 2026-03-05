Savannah Guthrie Visits 'Today' Show Studio Amid Nancy's Kidnapping Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Savannah Guthrie has returned to the 'TODAY' show studio for the first time since her mom Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped from her bed in the middle of the night more than a month ago ... TMZ has learned.

Savannah could be seen hugging staff and crew through the iconic window of Studio 1A at Rockefeller Center Thursday morning in New York City.

The veteran newscaster seemed emotional while speaking to the assembled crew ... though we don't know what she was saying.

A 'TODAY' spokesperson tells TMZ ... "Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues. While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

Savannah has not announced when -- or if -- she will be back at the anchor desk at 'TODAY' ... but we're told the crew would welcome her back with open arms whenever she feels ready.

We've told you all about the case ... 84-year-old Nancy was kidnapped from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1 after having dinner with her other daughter Annie and Annie's husband Tommaso Cioni. Nancy was last seen alive just before 10 PM on January 31 when she was dropped off at her home.



Annie, Tommaso and Savannah made an emotional visit to Nancy's home Monday to visit a memorial set up near her mailbox ... they hugged one another and added yellow flowers to the tribute.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department were able to recover some surveillance video and images from Nancy’s Nest doorbell camera that show a masked, gloved and armed man walking up to her front door the night of her abduction.



Authorities have sent multiple items -- including several pairs of gloves -- for DNA testing, and even executed a handful of search warrants ... but no suspect has been identified.

Last week, Savannah announced the family would pay up to $1 million for information leading to the recovery of Nancy, while the FBI still has a $100,000 reward on the table. The news anchor has repeatedly pleaded with anyone with information to come forward ... reasoning it's never too late to do the right thing.