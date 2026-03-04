Glove Found During Nancy Guthrie Search Linked to Restaurant Worker

Nancy Guthrie's investigation seemed to get a jolt when cops found gloves near her Tucson, Arizona home ... and they even linked it to a person -- but they've hit another dead end.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed to local outlet KVOA-TV investigators were able to match DNA found in the glove to a restaurant worker employed across the street from where the glove was found.

However, Nanos says it won't help them find Guthrie ... because the worker and glove have "nothing to do with the case."

Authorities have found several gloves during the course of their investigation, which they're trying to match to gloves worn by Guthrie's abductor in doorbell camera video from the early morning hours of February 1.

One black glove was found on the side of the road about 1.5 miles away from Nancy's home ... though it's unclear if this is the glove they matched to the restaurant employee.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen on January 31 -- and we received an alleged ransom note demanding millions of dollars in bitcoin for her safe return.

Cops have detained and released several people ... and don't seem to have any strong leads at this time.

