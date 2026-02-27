Nancy Guthrie SWAT Raid Targets' Attorney Blasts Law Enforcement

An attorney for two people targeted in raids connected to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance is calling out law enforcement for going after his client ... who he says has no involvement in the crime.

Attorney Chris Scileppi represents Luke Daley -- the Arizona man who was the subject of two search warrants issued and served a couple weeks ago in connection to the Guthrie case -- and, he tells TMZ he's absolutely sure his client has no link to Nancy.

Daley and his mother were offended about being detained, Scileppi says ... and their homes and vehicles were significantly damaged during the search.

Scileppi calls Nancy's abduction a terrible crime ... and, in investigating it, he says law enforcement is obligated to do so "in a manner that avoids casting aspersions on private citizens who have no connection whatsoever to the case."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has repeatedly conducted well-publicized raids, Scileppi goes on ... only to let the subjects go hours later without charges -- and, these actions harm private citizens who are subjected to "rampant, unsubstantiated, and callous speculation driven by the public’s hunger for information."

Scileppi argues these raids also make investigators look as though they've made no progress on their investigation. He say's Luke hopes there will be a happy ending to the ordeal ... and, he hopes the next target is someone who was actually involved.

Scileppi tells us he still doesn't know what information led a judge to give cops a search warrant.

As you know ... Nancy was last seen on January 31. Police have been searching diligently -- and, we've passed along alleged ransom notes to cops when we've received them -- but, they haven't made much progress on the case.

A delivery driver named Carlos was also detained earlier this month ... but, like Luke, he was released shortly after.