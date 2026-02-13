Tucson SWAT Conducting Raid in Nancy Guthrie Case
Nancy Guthrie SWAT, FBI Raid Tucson Home
It looks like the biggest break yet in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping ... Pima County deputies swarming a home in the Tucson area, and apparently, taking 2 people into custody.
The Sheriff's Department's SWAT unit rolled out Friday night in the rain with a huge show of force ... first reported by NewsNation's Brian Entin, whose crew got the video of cops walking out with a man and woman.
The home is about 2 miles from Nancy's home, and the Sheriff's Dept came ready for anything -- there are reportedly about 2 dozen officers on the scene .. including FBI agents.
Entin says it appears the 2 people taken out of the house are a mother and son.
It's unclear if the 2 people are suspects or persons of interest ... or if they've been arrested -- but, law enforcement has a search warrant related to the Guthrie case, according to Entin.
A judge apparently issued a search warrant and law enforcement is currently inside the house.
Entin says there was no confrontation ... doors were not broken down. He says the 2 people appeared to voluntarily surrender.
Story developing ...