Tucson SWAT Conducting Raid in Nancy Guthrie Case

It looks like the biggest break yet in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping ... Pima County deputies swarming a home in the Tucson area, and apparently, taking 2 people into custody.

The Sheriff's Department's SWAT unit rolled out Friday night in the rain with a huge show of force ... first reported by NewsNation's Brian Entin, whose crew got the video of cops walking out with a man and woman.

The home is about 2 miles from Nancy's home, and the Sheriff's Dept came ready for anything -- there are reportedly about 2 dozen officers on the scene .. including FBI agents.

Entin says it appears the 2 people taken out of the house are a mother and son.

It's unclear if the 2 people are suspects or persons of interest ... or if they've been arrested -- but, law enforcement has a search warrant related to the Guthrie case, according to Entin.

A judge apparently issued a search warrant and law enforcement is currently inside the house.

Entin says there was no confrontation ... doors were not broken down. He says the 2 people appeared to voluntarily surrender.