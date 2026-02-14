FBI Investigates Possible Vehicle of Interest in Nancy Guthrie Search

Federal agents in Arizona may have snagged another crucial lead in the search for Nancy Guthrie ... because cops were seen poking around a potential vehicle of interest at a Tucson restaurant near her home Friday night.

Around 11 PM local time Friday, local reporters spotted a swarm of FBI agents and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies descending on a home near East Orange Grove Road and North First Avenue. But that wasn’t the only hotspot, as investigators were also zeroed in on a nearby Culver’s ... where a silver Range Rover SUV appeared to be a key focus.

According to online video, law enforcement investigated the vehicle and eventually towed it away. Sources tell Fox News Digital one man was detained following a traffic stop and that the stop is connected to a search warrant served at a home near Nancy Guthrie’s house.

It's unclear what investigators are specifically searching for within the vehicle, since they have taken measures to cover their inspection from the cameras with a yellow sheet. It's worth noting this Culver's location is just 2 miles away from the confirmed activity tied to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

Fox News is reporting that at least three people have been detained Friday evening in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, according to a local law enforcement source.

A resident told News 4 Tucson that she witnessed three people being detained during this SWAT operation, and according to an unconfirmed report by a neighbor and outlets at the scene, another person had shot himself in the head during the interaction.

When we asked the PIO about this detail, their response was "We cannot confirm anything at this time."

As we previously reported, NewsNation's Brian Entin first reported that their crew got the video of cops walking out with a man and woman from a home which is about 2 miles from Nancy's. There are reportedly about 2 dozen officers on the scene ... including FBI agents.

While authorities are staying mum on confirming any details, reporters on the scene are covering this operation bit-by-bit.