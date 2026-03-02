Savannah Guthrie Visits Memorial for Her Missing Mother Nancy, on Video
Savannah Guthrie Inconsolable at Missing Mom's Memorial
Savannah Guthrie and family members were filmed outside their mother Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home this morning ... taking in a growing memorial for their mom one month into her search.
Watch the clip ... Savannah, her sister Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso embraced as they laid flowers for Nancy. The memorial consisted of many bouquets and also signs with loving messages, along with what appears to be Nancy's "Missing" poster.
As we reported ... the still photo of the alleged masked assailant turned up no leads so far and the investigation into Nancy's kidnapping is becoming a "cold case."
However, there is still hope. A source told us they believe someone involved in the kidnapping will brag about it or insinuate their involvement 4 or 5 months down the line ... or someone who knows the identity of the kidnappers will either talk about it or go to authorities. This, the source said, is how they solve many of these crimes.