Savannah Guthrie Visits Memorial for Her Missing Mother Nancy, on Video

Savannah Guthrie and family members were filmed outside their mother Nancy's Tucson, Arizona home this morning ... taking in a growing memorial for their mom one month into her search.

Watch the clip ... Savannah, her sister Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso embraced as they laid flowers for Nancy. The memorial consisted of many bouquets and also signs with loving messages, along with what appears to be Nancy's "Missing" poster.

As we reported ... the still photo of the alleged masked assailant turned up no leads so far and the investigation into Nancy's kidnapping is becoming a "cold case."