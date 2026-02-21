Mexican Search Group Volunteers Say Pima County Won't Let Them Look For Nancy Guthrie

Play video content YouTube/@JLRInvestigates

1:40 PM PT -- The Pima County Sheriff's Dept posted a response to volunteer groups wishing to assist in the search for Nancy on her property. They shared a 3-part statement on X, saying ... "Private Search Parties: Volunteer search groups have inquired about being in the area. Per the Sheriff, they were asked to please give investigators the space they need to do their work."

They continue ... "We appreciate their concern, and we all want to find Nancy, but this work is best left to professionals. PCSD has volunteer opportunities if they wish to get involved with the department. Private property laws apply and it is up to each individual property owner to grant permission for someone to search their property."

The Madres Buscadoras de Sonora -- the Mexican activist group that wants to help find Nancy Guthrie -- won't be allowed to search for her, they say ... not without getting the proper permits first.

Two members of the organization -- wearing shirts and holding flyers featuring Nancy's face -- spoke to reporters outside Guthrie's home in new video circulating online. They say they came all the way from Mexico to aid in the search ... but were turned away.

The reason ... they say bureaucracy is stopping them up -- without the proper permits, Pima County isn't going to let them help.

The group's founder, Ceci Flores Armenta, told us earlier this week her org wanted to aid in the search for Nancy ... claiming a reporter actually asked them and requested their help.

While initial reports about the Guthries reaching out proved not to be true, Armenta did say they hoped to get in contact with the family. One of the moms involved with the group, Guadalupe Trejo, told us she was already helping with the search ... though it sounds like she may have been forced to stop.

As of 2024, 2,400 people were reportedly reunited with their families thanks to the group's efforts.

Nancy was last seen three weeks ago ... and, while the Pima County Sheriff and the FBI have been looking for her diligently, they haven't turned up any substantial leads yet.