Mexican Search Group Hopes to Meet With Nancy Guthrie's Family

The Guthrie family now has even more help in tracking down their missing matriarch, Nancy ... Mexican nonprofit org Madres Buscadoras de Sonora (Spanish for "Searching Mothers of Sonora") tells TMZ they've joined the effort in bringing Nancy back home.

The group's founder, Ceci Flores Armenta, tells us a reporter reached out to the organization and requested their help. Ceci says the Guthries did not contact them, contrary to reports, but she says they hope to contact the family today.

Guadalupe Trejo -- one of the moms searching in Tucson, Arizona, on behalf of the organization -- tells us ... she's been combing the terrain outside Nancy's house, with 2 other moms still on the way.

Trejo understands what the Guthries are going through. She lost her son 5 years ago and told us that's what led her to join Madres Buscadoras.

The organization was formed in 2019 and comprises volunteers, mothers and wives dedicated to finding lost people in the Mexican state of Sonora, and sometimes other areas.

As of 2024, reportedly 2,400 people were reunited with their families thanks to the group's efforts.