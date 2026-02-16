TMZ Receives 4th Nancy Guthrie Demand Email, Come Forward and Tell Us

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ has received a 4th email from the man claiming to know who kidnapped Nancy Guthrie and where she is ... and we have a proposition for that person.

The email -- with the same bitcoin account as the other 3 notes -- says in part, "I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border and I was told to shut up so I know who he is and that was definitely Nancy with them."

This is the second reference he's made to there being more than one person involved in the purported abduction. In the third letter, received by TMZ on Friday, he said, "... be prepared to go International."

The man says he has a burglary on his record from 10 years ago, so he's scared to come forward, presumably fearing he'd be implicated.

He is again demanding $50,000 in bitcoin up front in return for the information.