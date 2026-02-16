Nancy Guthrie Case: Sheriff Defends His Officers Amid Criticism

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos isn't taking any crap from people criticizing how he and his investigators are handling the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.

On Sunday, Nanos was interviewed by a Daily Mail reporter about the case and, at one point, their convo turned to the sheriff's critics, who have slammed him and his detectives for allegedly packing up and leaving the crime scene early.

But Nanos stood his ground, insisting his officers thoroughly investigated Guthrie's property and he feels confident they did their job properly before the FBI swooped in and did another sweep.

The sheriff noted, "My officers were there for almost 20 hours, and they processed their scene, got it done, and brought in all the evidence." Nanos then said the FBI came in and "did their thing."

Nanos also revealed his brother had died ... the day after Nancy Guthrie was abducted and the national media flew in to Tucson, Arizona, to cover the huge story.

As everyone knows, the 84-year-old Guthrie is the mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie -- and she was ripped from her Tucson home on February 1.

The FBI recently released photos and video showing the alleged kidnapper on a recorded doorbell camera lurking around the front porch of Guthrie's house. The alleged intruder was wearing a mask, gloves, and jacket, while also carrying a backpack.