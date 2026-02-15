Savannah Guthrie Begs Kidnapper to Bring Her Mom Nancy Back in Tearful Video

To Whoever Took My Mom... You Can Still Do the Right Thing!!!

'TODAY' show anchor Savannah Guthrie is begging her mom Nancy's kidnapper to bring her home in a new video where she urges whoever took her that it's "never too late to do the right thing."

In the new clip, Savannah delivers an emotional plea in a direct-to-camera address, saying, "We still have hope and we still believe."

She added ... "To whoever has her or knows where she is ... It's never too late and you're not lost or alone, and it is never too late to do the right thing."

Savannah says she believes "in the essential goodness of every human being."

Her 84-year-old mom has now been missing for 2 weeks, is in poor health and requires daily medication. It is unclear whether she's had access to the meds she needs.

Fox News has reported that authorities are using advanced Bluetooth detection technology to track down a signal from Nancy's pacemaker as part of their search.

Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell told NewsNation that pacemaker-related detection tools typically operate at a short range, meaning search crews would need to be in close proximity to pick up a signal.