Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping: Sheriff Says It Could Take Years to Find Her

Sheriff Says It Could Take Years To Locate Her

Nancy Guthrie could be found one hour from now ... or it could take weeks ... or even years to locate her.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made the sobering remarks in a recent interview with the New York Times, underscoring the very real possibility Nancy's kidnapping case could drag on for quite some time.

But Nanos also assured the public that investigators will ultimately "find" the suspect, or suspects, responsible for abducting Nancy from her Tucson, Arizona, home in the wee hours of February 1.

The sheriff added, "we won't quit," referring to Pima County detectives and FBI agents who have been working the puzzling case from the beginning.

Last week, the FBI released footage from a doorbell camera, showing the alleged kidnapper lurking around the front door of Nancy's house. The prowler was wearing a mask and gloves with a holstered gun around his waist.

Several news outlets, including TMZ, have received purported ransom letters demanding money for the return of Nancy. Nancy's daughter, TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother Camron have released video statements to communicate with the kidnapper or kidnappers, but their efforts to bring home their mom have fallen short.

