GoFundMe to Buy Bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie Investigation Launched by Arizona Man

The search for Nancy Guthrie is hitting new extremes ... members of the public are now crowdsourcing crypto, with one "concerned citizen" launching a GoFundMe to help bring her home.

The page, started by Tucson, Arizona native Shawn Breeden and titled "Help Find Nancy Guthrie," says the plan is to funnel donations straight to the Guthrie family so they can buy bitcoin ... hoping it’ll help pay for info about Nancy’s whereabouts.

As we reported, TMZ received an email Wednesday demanding 1 bitcoin in exchange for the alleged kidnapper’s identity. That’s no small ask -- a single bitcoin is currently worth about $65,000.

Back to the GFM ... Breeden says any leftover funds could be handed over to the FBI or local police to help cover the massive cost of the ongoing investigation.

So far, though, the donations are at a crawl ... the $65K goal has only pulled in $115 from four donors as of Monday morning.

As you know, 84-year-old Nancy is the mother of 'TODAY' show host Savannah Guthrie -- Nancy was snatched from her Tucson home February 1 in a brazen kidnapping.