Savannah Guthrie Tells 'TODAY' Staff She's Leaning on Faith as Search for Mom Continues

Savannah Guthrie is leaning on religion amid the ongoing search for her mother Nancy -- 'cause TMZ’s learned she shared an emotional message of hope with staffers during a visit to the 'TODAY' show.

A source close to 'TODAY' tells TMZ Savannah thanked the staff and crew for the love, prayers and support for "caring about my mom as much as I do" ... and she declared "I’m holding onto my faith. I still believe. And as my mom would say, 'Where else would I go?'"

We're told Savannah -- who was seen inside Rockefeller Center Thursday morning -- told the team she’s still standing and still herself ... adding, "I don’t know what version of me that will be, but it will be."

She also made it clear she plans to return … telling staffers, "I don’t know how to come back, but I don’t know how not to," and calling the crew family.

We’re told Dylan Dreyer then led a heartfelt group prayer, saying in part, "We’re here holding hands as a family in a place where we don’t understand why this is happening ... It is not too bold to ask God for the biggest miracles every day."

Before leaving, Savannah reportedly hugged everyone in the studio.

Savannah didn’t give a timeline for her return ... but as we previously reported, the 'TODAY' team plans to welcome her back with open arms whenever she’s ready.