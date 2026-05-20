'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell Break Up

Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell have called it quits ... TMZ has learned.

The former couple tells TMZ in a joint statement ... "We want to share that after taking time to reflect on what’s best for us both, we have mutually decided to part ways for the time being."

They continue ... "Huda is dedicating her time and energy to being the best mother, her music career and the exciting opportunities ahead, while Louis is focused on being the best father he can be and pursuing his future endeavors."

They conclude by saying ... "We remain friends and continue to have the utmost respect and love for one another. During this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this next chapter of our lives.”

The two first sparked dating rumors in July 2025 after meeting post "Love Island" and despite the mounting legal drama, they appeared to be going strong for months.

The split comes after months of public drama involving Louis' custody battle with ex-Nicole Olivera. As we reported ... Louis claimed in court docs, obtained by TMZ, that Nicole "unreasonably" cut off his access to their son and allegedly gave him an ultimatum -- break up with Huda or risk not seeing the child.

Louis also alleged Nicole used their son "as a bargaining chip" and said he feared she could move out of state with the child ... prompting him to file for emergency custody, a joint legal custody, and a formal parenting plan.

Meanwhile, Nicole previously filed for and was granted a temporary restraining order against Huda, claiming the reality star showed up uninvited to her home and made alarming threats. Nicole submitted alleged texts from Huda in her petition.