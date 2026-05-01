'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa's BF Drops Custody Battle Over Son

"Love Island" star Huda Mustafa’s boyfriend, Louis Russell, dropped his court battle with his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Olivera, after he accused her of interfering with his custody time ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the “Too Hot to Handle” star informed the court on April 28 that he was no longer pursuing his case against Nicole, asking the clerk to dismiss the case without prejudice.

The move comes after Louis claimed Nicole “unreasonably” cut off his time with their son Luka. He said Nicole did this even after she promised not to have Huda around when he had the kid.

Louis claimed Nicole was using their kid as a “bargaining chip.”

Louis alleged that, "Nicole has threatened to move before and did so when we were in the UK." He asked the court to set an emergency hearing, where he wanted to make the case for joint legal custody and a more concrete parenting plan.

But, for now, the case is over.