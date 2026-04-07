Huda Mustafa Says She & BF Louis Russell Have Been Talking Marriage, Kids

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Reality TV stars Huda Mustafa and star Louis Russell are only seven months into their relationship, but they're already talking about a future together ... at least according to the new episode of "Unwell Winter Games."

In the episode, Huda finds herself cornered by influencer Cameron Jerrard ... who tells Huda that he initially didn't like Louis. Huda quickly chimed in, pointing out just how deep her bond with Louis goes.

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She said, "We've spoken about marriage, we've spoken about kids, we've spoken about all these big things."

According to 'Love Island USA's Huda, there's a reason they haven't broken up ... because, as you know, they'e had plenty of reasons to break up. Huda and 'Too Hot To Handle's Louis have been dealing with serious drama with Louis' baby mama, Nicole, who's now his ex.

As we first told you, Nicole filed for a restraining order, claiming Huda swore on her daughter’s life she was going to harm herself and allegedly made a series of "terrifying" and "extremely mentally unstable" threats toward her own daughter and Nicole and Louis' son ... before allegedly showing up at Nicole's home and breaking into the building.