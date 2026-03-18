Huda Mustafa's BF Louis Russell Says His Ex Is Keeping His Son From Him

My Ex Says I Have to Break Up With Huda to See My Kid!!!

Louis Russell was on "Too Hot to Handle," not "The Ultimatum" ... but he says his ex gave him one concerning their kid -- break up with Huda, or you can't see your son!

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Louis claims his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Olivera, has "unreasonably" cut off all contact between him and their son, Luka ... despite Louis saying he agreed not to have his girlfriend Huda Mustafa with him during their visits.

According to the papers, Louis alleges Nicole is using Luka "as a bargaining chip" and has threatened to move out of state. He expands further ...

Louis says, "I am seriously concerned that she will make good on this threat before she is served. I fear that she will move Luka, and I will have a hard time finding our son and being a part of his life."

According to Louis, "Nicole has threatened to move before and did so when we were in the UK."

Because of this, Louis is seeking an emergency order from the court to give him joint legal custody and a concrete parenting and custody plan that allows him time with the child.

Remember ... Nicole got a temporary restraining order after claiming Huda forced her way into Nicole's building last month. In response, Huda posted a message yesterday, writing, "I'm aware of what's being said and it's not true. I'm handling everything the right way by letting legal take care of it. I appreciate everyone who continues to support me."