Huda Mustafa Thanks Fans for Staying Loyal Amid N-Word Controversy

Huda Mustafa is showing love to her ride-or-dies who stood by her when things got messy ... thanking fans for sticking with her through last year's racial slur controversy.

TMZ caught up with the "Love Island" star Thursday at the Runway 7 fashion show at Sony Hall in NYC, where she made it clear she hasn’t forgotten the support she received after the backlash involving her and boyfriend Louis Russell’s livestream.

You'll remember, Huda apologized at the time after laughing when a caller used the N-word -- explaining she was caught off guard. And it's clear the whole ordeal turned into a major learning moment for her, telling us she's grateful fans rode with her through the highs and lows.

She says her love for her supporters runs deep ... and you can hear how much she truly means it in our clip.