Huda Mustafa, Louis Russell Are Swearing Off Dating Shows

No More Dating Shows, Cause We Are Seriously Serious!!!

Reality stars Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell are done with dating shows and ready to be seriously serious with their newfound love ... and they reveal a major step has been taken!

TMZ caught up with the couple arriving at LAX after being seen traveling together and making their red carpet debut earlier this month ... and they spilled to us that they are as serious as ever.

The 'Love Island' and 'Too Hot to Handle' stars say they want to keep the deep deets on their relationship on the more private side -- which is new for the couple 'cause they had such public love lives on their respective shows.

Huda tells TMZ that not only has she traveled across the pond to London -- where Louis is from -- she has also officially met his mom ... taking a big step in the couple's relationship.

The lovebirds clearly believe this relationship could be their forever romance ... so they are swearing any future dating shows -- telling us what they have is more important than reality TV.