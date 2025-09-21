Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell Confirm They're Dating

"Love Island USA" stars Huda Mustafa and Louis Russell have made their relationship Instagram official.

The series of photos, posted by Huda, includes balloons displaying "be mine" and white roses flooding the floor, showing the moment Louis presumably asked Huda to be his girlfriend. The caption reading “off the market," confirming their blossoming romance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite initial speculation, Huda had previously kept details of their relationship on the private side -- citing legal constraints from Netflix during the season 7 reunion.

However, as we've previously reported, the couple who met through their respective reality shows -- 'Love Island USA' and 'Too Hot to Handle' -- have been spotted together at various events and made their red carpet debut earlier last month.

Play video content TMZ.com