Kim Zolciak Unbothered by Ex Kroy Biermann Hanging With BF's Ex-Wife
Kim Zolciak Unbothered By Ex Kroy Hanging With Her BF Kyle's Ex-Wife
'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak is not sweating her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann, getting close with her current boyfriend Kyle Mowitz's ex-wife, Jillian Green, TMZ has learned.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that Kim is not bothered at all by Kroy being spotted with Jillian over the weekend.
In a video, Kroy and Jillian were seen hugging in a parking lot following a hike in Georgia. The hangout comes as Kyle and Jillian remain in a divorce war.
A source tells TMZ that Kim was aware that Kroy and Jillian were talking in some capacity but doesn't know the extent of their relationship.
The source claims Kim has been aware that Kroy has been dating other women since their split. We're told Kim and Kyle are still going strong.
As TMZ first reported, Kim and Kroy are currently fighting it out in divorce court, where the judge ruled that Kim should lose temporary primary custody of their kids.