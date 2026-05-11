Kim Zolciak Unbothered by Ex Kroy Biermann Hanging With BF's Ex-Wife

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Kim Zolciak is not sweating her ex-husband, Kroy Biermann, getting close with her current boyfriend Kyle Mowitz's ex-wife, Jillian Green, TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that Kim is not bothered at all by Kroy being spotted with Jillian over the weekend.

Play video content Video: Kroy Biermann Seen Getting Cozy With the Ex-Wife of Kim Zolciak’s Boyfriend BACKGRID

In a video, Kroy and Jillian were seen hugging in a parking lot following a hike in Georgia. The hangout comes as Kyle and Jillian remain in a divorce war.

A source tells TMZ that Kim was aware that Kroy and Jillian were talking in some capacity but doesn't know the extent of their relationship.

The source claims Kim has been aware that Kroy has been dating other women since their split. We're told Kim and Kyle are still going strong.