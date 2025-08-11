Taylor Swift Announces New Album

Taylor Swift kept fans on the edge of their seats today, starting a mysterious countdown for an upcoming announcement set to be released at 12:12am on August 12 ... and it is none other than her 12th album titled 'The Life of a Showgirl.'

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TS is known for her easter egg hints, however this one caught many of her fans by surprise ... and boyfriend Travis Kelce exposes to loyal Swifties that he has been in on the news by posting a joint Instagram clip from his 'New Heights' podcast -- showing Taylor revealing the album to her NFL boo and his brother Jason Kelce.

Swift's official website loaded at 12:12am ET displaying a vinyl, cassette, and poster -- hidden behind a blurred image with a lock -- only showing the prices of each ranging from $12.99 - $29.99.