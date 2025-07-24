Travis Kelce Finally Posts Taylor Swift On Instagram, Shares Sweet Snaps

Travis Kelce is finally giving his six-million-plus Instagram followers a glimpse into his relationship with Taylor Swift ... sharing for the first time a bunch of sweet photos of him and his boo.

The Chiefs' tight end dropped a carousel on the social media app on Thursday afternoon ... and Taylor was prominent in almost all of the new snaps.

In one, the couple appeared on a boat. In another, they were at a fancy restaurant. Others showed them loved up in the snow and on an ice rink.

Kelce captioned it all, "Had some adventures this offseason, kept it 100."

Fans -- including former NBA star Chandler Parsons -- have already flooded his comment section with messages ... with most pointing out it's the first time he's ever shared her on his IG page.

"the hard post !" Parsons wrote.

One picture in particular raised eyebrows -- the one in which it appears Kelce's phone lock screen is a pic of him and TayTay.

It should also be noted the carousel featured 13 pics in total -- Taylor's favorite number.