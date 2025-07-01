Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted in Ohio

Taylor Swift Travis Showing Her Around Ohio

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift travis taylor JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls
Getty Composite

Taylor Swift is getting to know Travis Kelce's old stomping grounds ... because it looks like he's showing her around his home state ... Ohio.

Taylor and Travis were spotted Tuesday at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls ... and a photo floating around on social media shows them sitting at a table inside the steakhouse.

The couple was joined by a third wheel ... and the sighting comes after Travis played in a charity golf tournament Monday in nearby Chardon.

Travis is from Northeast Ohio -- Cleveland Heights to be exact -- and it looks like Taylor is learning more about his roots.

063025_tmz_live_travis_taylor_kal
LOVES OUT IN NYC
TMZ.com

Taylor and Travis were in New York City over the weekend for a fancy dinner ... and now they've traded the Big Apple for the Buckeye State.

Locals were quick to pick up on the sighting -- Taylor's the most famous singer on the planet after all -- and folks are reportedly flocking to the restaurant to try and catch a peek ... but it's likely Taylor and Travis are long gone.

related articles