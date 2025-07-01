Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted in Ohio

Taylor Swift is getting to know Travis Kelce's old stomping grounds ... because it looks like he's showing her around his home state ... Ohio.

Taylor and Travis were spotted Tuesday at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls ... and a photo floating around on social media shows them sitting at a table inside the steakhouse.

T-SWIFT SIGHTING!!!! 🤩🤩



A 3News viewer spotted Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce at JoJo's Bar in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday. Here's why the mega power couple are in Cleveland this week: https://t.co/wQTW6z2uS6 pic.twitter.com/fPwVDrISS4 — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) July 1, 2025 @wkyc

The couple was joined by a third wheel ... and the sighting comes after Travis played in a charity golf tournament Monday in nearby Chardon.

Travis is from Northeast Ohio -- Cleveland Heights to be exact -- and it looks like Taylor is learning more about his roots.

Taylor and Travis were in New York City over the weekend for a fancy dinner ... and now they've traded the Big Apple for the Buckeye State.