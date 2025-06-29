Dallas Cowboys Superfan Hopes Taylor Swift Approves His Travis Kelce Tattoo

Play video content TMZSports.com

In a competition you never expected, the person who has a Jason Kelce pin-up tattoo is getting a run for their money ... 'cause someone else now has his brother, Travis, forever inked on his bod -- and TMZ Sports spoke with proud owner!!

Nick Jones -- the man with the new ink -- answered the challenge put out by Accelerator Energy Drink to get the TK pin-up ... with his reward being a ton of free product and a signed jersey.

Play video content Nick Jones

Jones, a Dallas Cowboys fan, said he didn't want the Eagles to get even more time in the limelight following their Super Bowl LIX victory ... so he took the company up on their offer.

"I had to help Travis, you know, get a little bit bigger, better of a tattoo," he said. "So I saw their post, I thought the Jason Kelce tattoo was hilarious. And so figured, you know what? Wonder if they're serious."

"They made me an offer. It was a hell of an offer. So I said, You know what? I got to do this."

It's hard to argue it's not a cool tattoo ... with the 29-year-old making sure to point out the can on TK's crotch is bigger than the Eagle head between JK's legs.

We asked Jones what he predicted Taylor Swift would think of the art, and he feels like she'd be all about it.

"My feeling is she would love it, just the fun nature of it," Jones said.

Just like the lady who got the Jason pin-up, Nick has no plans on getting it covered.

Play video content 6/14/25 TMZSports.com

"The tattoo comes with the story. So a tattoo with a good story on it is key. But I think it's a badass tattoo. It's gonna be a fun conversation starter, and it was a bang-up job. So no, there's absolutely no plan. I'm going to show it off."

If there's a good place to show it off ... it's gonna be when the Chiefs play in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.

So ... any plans on going?