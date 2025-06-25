Taylor Swift Gives Surprise 'Shake It Off' Performance at TEU Event

Play video content Instagram/@footballissexy

Taylor Swift just surprised lucky fans in Nashville ... taking the stage at Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends charity concert to sing "Shake It Off"!

You can feel the energy at Music City's Brooklyn Bowl ... fans are pumped as she hits the stage -- along with Kane Brown -- to sing a last-minute rendition of her "1989"-era hit.

TayTay is totally vibing throughout the song ... strumming her borrowed guitar and shaking what her momma gave her as the crowd echoes the lyrics.

The surprise show served as her first time performing in public since she bought back her masters last month -- and she never missed a beat, as the song goes.

The night didn't end there -- TS continued her big night out by hitting up Luke Combs' Category 10 bar with her better half.

Check out video and pics obtained by TMZ ... the Kansas City Chiefs tight end protectively wrapped his arm around the popstar as they strolled in for an after-party.

We got a fantastic look at their outfits ... Taylor wore a fun and flirty black corset top and pleated skirt combo with knee-high boots, while Travis rocked a green and black patterned set topped off with a cowboy hat.

Seems like the power couple had one honky-tonk night out on the town.

The Tight Ends & Friends concert is a charity event associated with Tight End University -- which Travis founded alongside NFL star George Kittle and sportscaster Greg Olsen.