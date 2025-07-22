Travis Kelce Begins Chiefs Training Camp After Offseason With Taylor Swift

Date nights with Taylor Swift just got put on the backburner for Travis Kelce ... 'cause the Chiefs star's day job has officially resumed.

Kansas City kicked off its training camp workouts on Tuesday to formally begin its 2025-26 season ... and Travis was there on time looking ready to work.

Travis Kelce & Rashee Rice round out the arrivals! Day one is officially underway #chiefs @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/1QRHTx3NGh — Katie Maher (@KatieKCTV5) July 22, 2025 @KatieKCTV5

He showed off a svelte frame as he cruised to the Missouri Western State University practice field with his teammate, Rashee Rice.

He flashed a big smile on his face when fans cheered him on ... and once he strapped on his helmet -- he had even more Chiefs backers on their feet.

He caught some balls from Patrick Mahomes, and showed off some quick burst on at least one route.

While it's the formal end of Kelce's offseason, there's no need to shed a tear for the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer ... as he once again had a great year away from the gridiron.

Kelce had numerous public dinner dates with Swift ... and he even got a private concert from her at his Tight End University event. He also enjoyed some golf, late-night gambling ... and Stanley Cup action.