Travis Kelce Jokes About Being Taylor Swift's 'NFL Hooker'

If a "Pretty Woman" reboot ever gets made with the roles reversed, it sounds like Travis Kelce is down for the lead part ... 'cause he joked he's pretty much Taylor Swift's "NFL hooker" already!!

Travis and his future Hall of Famer brother, Jason, shared some laughs while reviewing the 1990 movie on Wednesday's "New Heights" podcast ... when the Kansas City Chiefs superstar said he could relate to Julia Roberts' Vivian Ward, a prostitute who has a romance with successful businessman Edward Lewis, portrayed by the great Richard Gere.

Travis said he'd love to see a remake ... and even threw out an idea on how it would look.

"I think we need to make 'Pretty Man,' and we need to have a CEO billionaire woman be so high class that she doesn’t know where she's going, she doesn't know how to drive a car."

That's when Jason chimed in ... saying his lil' bro is already living that life via his current relationship with the pop mega star.

"You are 'Pretty Man,' you're living your own Julia Roberts ..." Jason said as he tried to speak through laughter.

Travis played along ... joking he's "wearing nothing but a tie when Taylor comes home."

"I'm just an NFL stripper, that's it. Just an NFL hooker."

Travis has actually met Roberts in the past -- fittingly, at Swift's "Eras" tour stop in Dublin, Ireland.