MLB's Ketel Marte Says He Lost $400,000 In All-Star Game Burglary

Ketel Marte says around $400,000 worth of items were stolen from his home while he was playing in the MLB All-Star Game last week.

The Diamondbacks second baseman spoke with reporters on Sunday for the first time since his Arizona pad was ransacked by thieves ... and he explained it was "not good" to know he lost so much, but he relented there's not much he can do about it now.

"You just got to move on," he said through a translator.

Scottsdale Police confirmed last week officers were investigating "a high-dollar residential burglary" that occurred on July 15 ... the same day of the MLB's Midsummer Classic.

The 31-year-old was placed on the restricted list following the incident so he could have some more time to get a handle on the situation.

"There are some savages out there that just don't respect people's privacy," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "Where he's at right now, I've had limited contact with him. He retreats a little bit when he gets upset."

Marte is expected to be back in Arizona's lineup Monday night.

Marte joins a long list of athletes who have experienced break-ins. Players like Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes burglarized last year.