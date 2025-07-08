Joe Burrow Says Home Burglary Scuttled Batmobile Purchase

Joe Burrow says a dark night torpedoed his chances at imitating the Dark Knight ... revealing the burglary that occurred at his Ohio mansion last year scuttled his purchase of Bruce Wayne's famous ride.

On the latest season of Netflix's "Quarterback," which just dropped on Tuesday, Burrow explained that after thieves ransacked his Cincinnati-area pad on Dec. 9, 2024 and stole a bunch of his jewelry, he lost his desire to be a Batmobile owner.

You'll recall, roughly a week prior to the break-in, he had gloated to his Bengals teammates about the impending purchase ... but on the show, he told producers, "I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because, you know, I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point."

The replica car had been made available by Wayne Enterprises in early 2024 and had a $3 million price tag. While it wasn't street legal, it was drivable ... and Burrow seemed pumped for it.

The Cincinnati quarterback -- as he did in the days following the burglary -- stressed how violating the breaking and entering all felt for him ... saying, "My life is very public. That comes with the job, but there's certain parts of your life that are yours. Your house is one of those."

He did tell a Bengals coach on the show that all the jewelry that was taken was insured.