Joe Burrow, Olivia Ponton Enjoy Late Night In NYC

Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are apparently done keeping their romance under wraps -- the Cincinnati Bengals superstar and the model were spotted out and about in NYC together over the weekend.

TMZ Sports is told the lowkey lovebirds were attached at the hip all Friday night ... hitting several different celeb spots before ending their tour outside an apartment complex around 3 AM.

Burrow was in town for the Fanatics Fest ... and was sporting a 'fit that would make Bill Belichick proud -- a short-sleeved oversized hoodie and baggy jeans to match.

As for Ponton, she had on a short black skirt and a white flowy blouse and a pair of heels.

Interestingly enough, Burrow was on the receiving end of a bunch of compliments about his sex appeal during the sports event ... which he handled pretty well.

Of course, Burrow and Ponton first got on everyone's radar when the latter called cops to report his Ohio home burglary back in December ... when she notably referred to herself as one of the NFLer's employees.

Burrow later said he felt violated after the incident -- not only because his house was invaded, but also because his personal life was also thrown into the spotlight.