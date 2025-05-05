Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Burrow Hits Miami With Olivia Ponton For Miami GP Weekend

Published
Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow has Olivia Ponton working overtime ... with the Cincinnati Bengals superstar jetting to Florida with his "employee" for Miami Grand Prix festivities!!

The reported couple was spotted leaving the same Sprinter van at least twice during the Formula One weekend ... making sure to let others in their group exit in between them as cameras documented their arrivals.

While they're still seemingly trying to keep as lowkey as possible, People reported back in December the NFL hunk and S.I. Swimsuit model had been "hooking up" for months.

In one video, Burrow, three guys and five other ladies hop out of the vehicle to attend what appeared to be a star-studded event ... before Ponton eventually pops out behind.

Of course, Ponton called law enforcement back in December to report a burglary took place at his Ohio home ... and identified herself as a member of his staff.

The call seemingly outed their romance ... and Burrow later expressed his dissatisfaction with how his private life was violated by the whole ordeal.

121124-joe-burrow-kal 12/11/24
FEELING VIOLATED
Cincinnati Bengals

They've kept their interactions mostly under the radar ever since ... but with every celeb in the country flocking to the Sunshine State for race weekend, it was going to be damn near impossible.

As we previously reported, the race had a ton of A-list guests present throughout the weekend ... including Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé and Gordon Ramsay.

Celebs attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami 2025
Launch Gallery
REV IT UP Launch Gallery
Getty

So yeah ... not necessarily the place to be if ya want privacy.

