Joe Burrow Hits Miami With Olivia Ponton ... For Miami GP Weekend

Joe Burrow has Olivia Ponton working overtime ... with the Cincinnati Bengals superstar jetting to Florida with his "employee" for Miami Grand Prix festivities!!

The reported couple was spotted leaving the same Sprinter van at least twice during the Formula One weekend ... making sure to let others in their group exit in between them as cameras documented their arrivals.

Joey B rolling deep in Miami.



Olivia Ponton last off the bus. pic.twitter.com/M2unwh2Kzl — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) May 5, 2025 @UDCincyFan

While they're still seemingly trying to keep as lowkey as possible, People reported back in December the NFL hunk and S.I. Swimsuit model had been "hooking up" for months.

In one video, Burrow, three guys and five other ladies hop out of the vehicle to attend what appeared to be a star-studded event ... before Ponton eventually pops out behind.

El vídeo 👹 La fotos 🔥😮‍💨



Lo único bueno del vídeo Joe Burrow y Olivia Ponton juntos en Miami son las fotos en HD de Joe jajaja bien tranquilo el perro 🐕 jaja #JoeBurrow pic.twitter.com/IriAJhKiVc — i can do it with a broken heart 💔🥹✨ (@ollgLari7) May 4, 2025 @ollgLari7

Of course, Ponton called law enforcement back in December to report a burglary took place at his Ohio home ... and identified herself as a member of his staff.

The call seemingly outed their romance ... and Burrow later expressed his dissatisfaction with how his private life was violated by the whole ordeal.

Play video content 12/11/24 Cincinnati Bengals

They've kept their interactions mostly under the radar ever since ... but with every celeb in the country flocking to the Sunshine State for race weekend, it was going to be damn near impossible.

As we previously reported, the race had a ton of A-list guests present throughout the weekend ... including Timothée Chalamet, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé and Gordon Ramsay.