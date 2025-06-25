MLB's Ketel Marte Breaks Down In Tears Over Heckler's Taunt About Late Mom

A heckler crossed the line during the Diamondbacks game Tuesday night -- making a comment to Ketel Marte that was so insensitive, it actually reduced the baseball star to tears.

The emotional scene unfolded late in Arizona's tilt vs. the White Sox ... after a fan had made a remark to Marte around the time he popped out to end the top half of the seventh inning.

Ketel Marte was in tears during the #Dbacks pitching change.



The broadcast speculated it was after he learned Ildemaro Vargas broke his foot.



Torey Lovullo came out to console him.



Heartbreaking to watch.@12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/70EgCyE5Dh — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) June 25, 2025 @Jake_M_Garcia

The Snakes second baseman was seen on the game's broadcast being consoled by his teammates and coaches in the middle of Guaranteed Rate Field's infield ... and, initially, nobody had any clue why he was sobbing.

Minutes later, though, it was revealed a Sox fan had yelled about Marte's mother, who tragically passed away in a 2017 car accident.

Marte needed several moments to collect himself ... but he was eventually able to finish off AZ's 4-1 victory. Afterward, D-Backs shortstop Geraldo Perdomo was furious over the matter -- and called for the heckler to banned.

"That can't happen," the Diamondbacks star said. "We can't continue to do that s*** here in MLB."

Marte did not address reporters after the game. His manager, Torey Lovullo, did ... and was clearly bothered by the incident.

Here’s the initial explanation from ⁦@Dbacks⁩ Manager Torey Lovullo re the incident in Chicago where a ⁦@whitesox⁩ fan verbally abused Ketel Marte. pic.twitter.com/UZnwssmxfz — Todd Walsh (@ToddWalsh) June 25, 2025 @ToddWalsh