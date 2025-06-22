Ippei Mizuhara's Prison Diet Revealed

TMZ Sports has learned the dishes Ippei Mizuhara will be chowing down on during his stint in prison ... and, sadly for Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter, peanuts and Cracker Jacks ain't on the menu.

According to a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson ... FCI Allenwood Low -- the Pennsylvania prison where Mizuhara has been in custody since Monday -- follows the National Menu, which means Mizuhara will have a choice of a set of rotating meals to munch on for the foreseeable future.

Every day, Mizuhara will get breakfast, lunch and dinner ... giving the 40-year-old access to most of America's food staples.

Fruit, oatmeal, grits, cereal, pancakes and toast will be available almost every morning.

For lunch, wraps, sandwiches, burgers, fish and even tacos will be options from time to time.

As for dinner, Ippei can pick out steak, sausage, fried rice, pasta, roast beef ... and even hot dogs ... occasionally.

Mizuhara, of course, has been relegated to prison food after he was sentenced back in February to 57 months behind bars for allegedly stealing millions from Ohtani to place bets and pay off debts to an illegal bookmaker.

There will be times Mizuhara can watch Ohtani play while he's imprisoned -- as we also learned this week, he has access to multiple televisions with networks that broadcast MLB games.