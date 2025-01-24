Ippei Mizuhara Impersonated Shohei Ohtani On Call With Bank, New Audio Reveals

Play video content

Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, impersonated the MLB superstar on a phone call with a bank in order to swindle the Dodgers' designated hitter out of $200,000 ... newly released audio reveals.

The three-and-a-half-minute conversation was put out by federal prosecutors on Thursday, and in it ... you can clearly hear Mizuhara pretending to be Shohei.

In fact, after the bank's phone operator asks Mizuhara straight up "Who am I speaking with?," Ippei says without hesitation, "Shohei Ohtani."

During the call, Ippei says he's trying to wire $200,000 to a friend for a car loan. The bank's phone operator makes several attempts to ensure it's the real Ohtani on the other line, and Mizuhara seems to pass all of her tests.

He was able to locate a six-digit code she sent to a phone number on the account's file. He was also able to provide realistic-sounding answers on who was on the receiving end of the $200K he was trying to wire from Ohtani's account.

The feds say in all actuality, Mizuhara was taking Ohtani's funds in order to pay off gambling debts he had amassed with a bookie.

In total, the feds say Mizuhara nabbed millions from Ohtani throughout the years he had worked with him during his run with the Angels and then Dodgers.

Mizuhara cut a deal with prosecutors in the case in June where he fessed up to the theft and admitted to tax fraud as well. In a court filing Thursday, the feds stated they're recommending a judge impose a 57-month prison sentence on him for the crimes.