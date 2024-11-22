Shohei Ohtani's Game-Worn Nippon Professional Baseball League Jersey Hits Auction

If ya missed out on the sale of Shohei Ohtani's historic 50/50 home run baseball, don't worry ... another cool artifact from the Dodgers superstar has just hit the auction block -- one of his old Nippon Professional Baseball league jerseys!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... a Nippon-Ham Fighters uniform Shohei rocked during the 2017 NPB season was posted to Grey Flannel Auctions this week -- and it's pretty awesome.

It's got Ohtani's name on the back, his former squad on the front -- and some unique markings on the tags.

According to the auction house's experts, it's the earliest-known, game-worn Ohtani threads to ever be available for purchase.

Ohtani, of course, was a superstar in the NPB before he took over the MLB in 2018. During one of his best seasons in Japan, he won the league's MVP as well as the Japan Championship Series.

In the year this jersey is from ... he played in 65 games while hitting an impressive .332. He also pitched, recording a 3.20 ERA!